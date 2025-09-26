Possible Agenda Items Emerge for Generals Meeting

In the absence of an explanation for ordering hundreds of generals and admirals to Virginia to hear from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, possible agenda items are being floated. The mystery only deepened in the Oval Office on Thursday when reporters asked about the meeting. "I think it's great when generals and top people want to come to the United States to be with our now-secretary of war," President Trump answered—though it wasn't their idea. "It's not particularly unusual that generals who report to the secretary of War and then to the president of the United States are coming to speak with the secretary of War," Vice President JD Vance said, per the Hill. He added, "It's actually not unusual at all"—though no one can name a similar meeting.