Shatner: 'Rumors of My Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated'

"Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated," William Shatner said an Instagram post Thursday following reports that he had suffered a medical emergency. The 94-year-old shared a photo of himself playing Mark Twain in a 2015 episode of Murdoch Mysteries. The CBC notes that the line was a "slight misquote" of Twain, who said, "The report of my death was an exaggeration" after newspapers reported he was sick.

Harry Gold, Shatner's agent, told TMZ that Shatner was taken to a hospital Wednesday after having an issue with his blood sugar at his Los Angeles home. He said the actor was released the same day. "I overindulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine," Shatner wrote on Instagram. "I keep telling you all: Don't trust tabloids or AI!" TMZ notes that Shatner, whose 2021 Blue Origin trip made him the oldest person ever to travel to space, has maintained a busy schedule lately with projects linked to his Captain Kirk character. Deadline reports that his next project will be Family Tree, a "holiday-set dramedy" expected to start filming next year.