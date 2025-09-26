Brady Bunch House Lets Fans Inside for 3 Groovy Days

Fans of The Brady Bunch might want to dust off their polyester: The famous split-level residence from the TV classic is opening its doors to the public, for a very brief cameo. For three days in November, super fans can roam the halls of the instantly recognizable Studio City home, courtesy of pop culture curator Alison Martino and her Vintage Los Angeles collective, per the Los Angeles Times . Martino, who unveiled "The Brady Experience" on Facebook, will personally lead tours through the house from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9.

Tickets, priced at $275 a pop, vanished faster than a pork chop dinner at the Brady table—the event is already sold out. While the show's exterior shots made this 1959 midcentury house famous, the interior never matched what fans saw on their TV screens—until now. Thanks to HGTV's 2018 purchase and subsequent A Very Brady Renovation, the inside now mirrors the show's kitschy-cool set. The renovation even required the addition of a second floor to transform the TV residence into a real-world reality.

The house was sold again in 2023 to historic-home buff Tina Trahan, who's kept the retro vibe alive. Martino promises nothing is off-limits: Fans can peek into every nook, cranny, and shag-carpeted corner. "You may know its iconic facade, but wait until you see the inside!" says the "Brady Experience" website. As a bonus, proceeds will go to animal rescue group Wags and Walks, perhaps an homage of sorts to the Brady family's dog, Tiger. Weren't able to nab tickets? KTLA notes that fans who weren't able to nab tickets can go to the "Brady Experience" site to sign up for updates on future events.