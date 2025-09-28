One Battle After Another Opens on Top, Helped by Reviews

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson's widely acclaimed American epic of rebellion and resistance, opened with $22.4 million in ticket sales from North American theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The ultracontemporary opus signifies a major gamble by Warner Bros.: The studio is making a $130 million-plus bet that audiences will come out for a 170-minute powerhouse drama from one of cinema's most celebrated auteurs the way they usually only turn up for a franchise or superhero movie. Anderson, many critics said, delivered the movie of year, the AP reports.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn, One Battle After Another has been hailed as a film brimming with many of the political conflicts of today. Oscar prognosticators have pegged it the best-picture front-runner. Aided by DiCaprio's drawing power, the film added $26.1 million overseas. Still, the film will have a long road to reach profitability. For most releases with such a high budget, a $22.4 million start would be a disappointment. The encouraging signs for the bottom line include ticket-buyers' reactions; audiences gave One Battle After Another an "A" CinemaScore.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters:

One Battle After Another, $22.4 million. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie," $13.7 million. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, $7.1 million. The Conjuring: Last Rites, $6.86 million. The Strangers: Chapter 2, $5.9 million. Him, $3.6 million. The Long Walk, $3.4 million. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, $3.3 million. They Call Him OG, $1.4 million. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, $1.2 million.