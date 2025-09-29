'Messy' Singer Collapses, Cancels 2nd Show in 3 Days

British singer Lola Young has called off a second concert in three days after collapsing onstage during a festival in Queens, New York, on Saturday. Known for her song "Messy," Young had been scheduled to perform at the All Things Go festival in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday but announced her withdrawal via Instagram, per the New York Times . Though she did not specify a reason for the cancellation, she wrote, "To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off." She'd also pulled out of a New Jersey concert on Friday, with her team citing a "sensitive matter."

Young's manager, Nick Shymansky, had alluded to mental health struggles Friday, noting, "There are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe." The following day, videos showed 24-year-old Young falling backward on stage while performing "Conceited" during a leg of the All Things Go festival in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. Crew members quickly helped her offstage.

Young, who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and ADHD in her teens, mentioned onstage that she had been experiencing a "tricky couple of days," per the Guardian. "Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue," she said, though she noted she still chose to perform. Young later updated fans on Instagram, saying she was "doing okay now" but did not elaborate on what caused her collapse.