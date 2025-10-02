Next Mormon Leader Will Be No Surprise

A former Utah Supreme Court justice is expected to be named the next president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, succeeding Russell M. Nelson. Nelson, the faith's oldest-ever president, died Saturday at 101. Announcing the elevation of Dallin H. Oaks is largely a formality because the church has a well-defined leadership hierarchy that has governed it for decades, the AP reports. Nothing will change in the leadership body until sometime after Nelson's funeral, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Who leads the church? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, is led by a president and his two top counselors, forming what is known as the First Presidency. They usually come from a governing body, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which sits just below the First Presidency and helps set church policy while overseeing the faith's business interests. Together, these 15 top officials are all men in accordance with the church's all-male priesthood.