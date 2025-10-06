He Shared Pics of Bear in Camp. Days Later, He Was Dead

A Missouri man camping at Sam's Throne Campground in Arkansas was found dead last week in what officials suspect was a rare fatal bear attack. The 60-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was discovered several yards from his disturbed campsite after his son reported him missing. Deputies said the site showed clear signs of a struggle and drag marks into the woods, ABC News reports. Earlier in the week, the man had shared pictures of a bear in his camp, and authorities say his injuries were consistent with a bear attack, KARK reports.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler stated the Arkansas State Crime Lab has classified the death as an "animal mauling" and ruled it accidental. While investigators believe a bear is responsible, DNA tests are underway to confirm the species. Authorities think the attack came from a juvenile male bear likely separated from its mother earlier this year—a detail Wheeler shared to quell rumors that a large bear was involved. Search efforts for the animal continue, with multiple local and federal agencies assisting. The campground and nearby areas remain closed for safety.

Officials urge area residents and campers to follow bear safety protocols, such as keeping food away from sleeping areas and steering clear of any bears, regardless of size. Wheeler described the incident as "highly unusual" but noted that predatory behavior in bears can continue once it begins.