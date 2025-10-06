Venezuela Warns of 'False Flag' Plot to Attack US Embassy

Venezuela warned Monday of an alleged plan by extremists to attack the shuttered US Embassy complex in Caracas with explosives, coming as bilateral tensions simmer over Washington's military deployment in the Caribbean. Jorge Rodríguez, head of the National Assembly and of Venezuela's delegation for dialogue with the US, said in a statement that through "three different channels," the United States had been warned "of a serious threat" from right-wing groups posing as followers of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the AP reports.

"Through a false-flag operation prepared by extremist sectors of the local right, there are attempts to plant lethal explosives at the US Embassy in Caracas," Rodríguez said. The embassy, which is currently closed, maintains a staff responsible for security and maintenance of the premises, despite the rupture of diplomatic relations with Maduro's government in 2019. "At the same time, we have reinforced security measures at that diplomatic site, which our government respects and protects," said Rodríguez, a close ally of Maduro who serves as president of the National Assembly. He said that a European embassy had been informed in order to act as a liaison to communicate the situation.

The alert came as Venezuela has repeatedly denounced what it calls a US threat over the deployment of warships in the Caribbean, which Washington says is aimed at combating Latin American drug cartels.

President Trump accuses Maduro of being one of the world's major drug traffickers and announced in early August that the reward for his capture would be doubled to $50 million. Maduro, in turn, accuses the United States of fabricating that narrative to try to force him from office.

During his first term, Trump broke ties with Maduro and recognized an opposition leader as Venezuela's legitimate ruler in a failed attempt to oust the leftist leader. As part of the diplomatic break, the US State Department suspended operations at its Caracas embassy in March 2019 and evacuated all diplomats, fearing a takeover of the hilltop complex in the southeast of the capital.