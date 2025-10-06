Sports | NFL NFL Sees Same Costly Gaffe Two Weeks in a Row Arizona player lets go of the ball before the end zone, costing his team the game By John Johnson Posted Oct 6, 2025 6:45 AM CDT Copied Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) reacts on the sideline after fumbling the ball out of the end zone against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) One of the biggest plays from this weekend's NFL games is a touchdown that didn't happen. And it's the second straight week a player cost his team in the same way: The fumble: Emari Demercado of the Arizona Cardinals busted loose for what appeared to be a 72-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans, but the refs ruled that he let go of the ball just before crossing the goal line, per Sports Illustrated. See it here or here. Consequences: Instead of a score that would have put Arizona up 27-6 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee got the ball on a touchback—and went on to win 22-21. Deja vu: Demercado's mistake came a week after Indianapolis Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell made the same gaffe against the Los Angeles Rams, per USA Today. Mitchell let go of the ball just before crossing the goal line, negating a 76-yard touchdown reception and giving the Rams possession. See the play here. Los Angeles wound up winning 27-28. Read These Next Noem, Pritzker clash after agents shoot woman in Chicago. A naughty rabbit kicked off the 51st season of Saturday Night Live. A Delta flight got wild with an allegedly unruly passenger. Homeowners are increasingly becoming 'accidental landlords.' Report an error