NFL Sees Same Costly Gaffe Two Weeks in a Row

One of the biggest plays from this weekend's NFL games is a touchdown that didn't happen. And it's the second straight week a player cost his team in the same way:

The fumble: Emari Demercado of the Arizona Cardinals busted loose for what appeared to be a 72-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans, but the refs ruled that he let go of the ball just before crossing the goal line, per Sports Illustrated. See it here or here.

Emari Demercado of the Arizona Cardinals busted loose for what appeared to be a 72-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans, but the refs ruled that he let go of the ball just before crossing the goal line, per Sports Illustrated. See it here or here. Consequences: Instead of a score that would have put Arizona up 27-6 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee got the ball on a touchback—and went on to win 22-21.