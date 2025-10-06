Arby's Releases 'First-of-Its-Kind' Product

Arby's has rolled out what it says is a "first-of-its-kind" product nationwide: steak nuggets. In a news release, the company described the offering as a "premium protein product" and a "whole new way to nugget." The nuggets, which were offered at select locations earlier this year, will be available across the country for a limited time starting Monday, USA Today reports. Arby's says the "juicy, hand-cut, bite-sized pieces of steak" will be offered in servings of five or nine pieces with Hickory BBQ sauce for dipping, in sandwiches, or on top of mac-and-cheese in the "Steak Nugget Bowl."