Arby's Releases 'First-of-Its-Kind' Product

Arby's has rolled out what it says is a "first-of-its-kind" product nationwide: steak nuggets. In a news release, the company described the offering as a "premium protein product" and a "whole new way to nugget." The nuggets, which were offered at select locations earlier this year, will be available across the country for a limited time starting Monday, USA Today reports. Arby's says the "juicy, hand-cut, bite-sized pieces of steak" will be offered in servings of five or nine pieces with Hickory BBQ sauce for dipping, in sandwiches, or on top of mac-and-cheese in the "Steak Nugget Bowl."
"Who doesn't love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it's been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go, Jeff Baker, Arby's chief marketing officer, said in the news release, adding: "No knife needed, fork optional." Two reviews:
- Michael Palan at the Takeout found them "soft and juicy" on the outside but "dry and stringy" on the inside. His nuggets were delivered, and he says he'll give them "the benefit of the doubt that a fresh batch would probably taste a lot better when served and munched on at an actual Arby's." The smell, he writes, is "somewhere between fresh beef jerky and the spare ribs one orders up at a Chinese restaurant."
- Bailey Fink at Allrecipes liked them a lot more than Palan did. "I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting much from the Steak Nuggets—or, if anything, I thought they might be dry—but they blew me away," she writes. "The steak is incredibly tender, juicy, and flavorful." She says they remind her "of steak tips, or even burnt ends."
In an Instagram post
, Markie Devo, described by Food & Wine
as a "snack influencer," writes that when the nuggets were released at test locations in May, the " majority of the people who tried them liked them, others called them squirrel elbows or Moose Knuckles."