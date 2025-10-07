Combs Wants Trump Pardon or Low-Security Prison Stay

Sean Combs wants to serve his time in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, with his lawyers telling a judge Monday that the facility's drug treatment program would help the hip-hop mogul stay clean. Combs apparently has made a request of President Trump that would eliminate the need for a prison assignment. "He's asked me for a pardon," Trump told reporters Monday, per the New York Times. The president did not indicate whether he would grant one.
Combs was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison after being convicted of prostitution-related charges. In a letter, Combs' lawyers urged Judge Arun Subramanian to "strongly recommend" that the federal Bureau of Prisons place Combs at FCI Fort Dix, a massive prison on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the AP reports. FCI Fort Dix, one of several dozen federal prisons with a residential drug treatment program, would best allow Combs "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts," defense lawyer Teny Geragos wrote.