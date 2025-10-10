Ex-College Football Player Charged After ATV Crash Kills Girlfriend

Julian Fleming, a former standout wide receiver who played football at both Ohio State and Penn State, has been arrested in connection with an ATV crash that killed his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, in northeastern Pennsylvania. Authorities say the incident occurred on May 23 in Columbia Township, not far from the New York border. Fleming, 24, turned himself in this week and now faces charges including homicide by motor vehicle and driving under the influence, NBC News reports.

Police report that Fleming's blood alcohol level was 0.118 following the crash, which is above the state's legal limit of 0.08. Neither Fleming nor Boyd were wearing safety gear, CBS Sports reports. But Fleming's attorney, David Bahuriak, maintains that the crash was a tragic accident set off when a deer unexpectedly entered the roadway. According to Bahuriak, both Fleming and Boyd were knocked unconscious during the collision. When Fleming came to, Boyd was no longer breathing. "He was traumatized," Bahuriak said, arguing that the event was "unavoidable" and that Fleming was not operating the vehicle in an unlawful manner prior to the crash.

Fleming, who posted a $75,000 bond, spent five seasons in college football, with his most productive year coming at Ohio State in 2022. He transferred to Penn State for his final year of eligibility but went undrafted in the NFL. At the time of the accident, he was still training, hoping for a professional career.