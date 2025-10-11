Dating App 'Girlfriend' Sought in Robberies

Los Angeles authorities are searching for a woman they say has been using dating apps not for romance, but for burglary. According to a bulletin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Adva Lavie—who uses various aliases—allegedly seeks out older men online, wins their trust, and then robs them after being invited into their homes, reports NBC News .

Investigators believe there may be at least 10 victims so far, but say the number could be higher. Lavie "poses as a girlfriend or companion," and after building enough rapport, ends up burglarizing the victim's residence, say investigators. The sheriff's department is asking anyone who may have had similar experiences with Lavie to come forward.

KTLA reports that Lavie has appeared in Penthouse and Playboy and calls herself the first big Israeli OnlyFans model. Not all of the alleged victims are older men. Michael Sartain, host of a podcast called "Access Vegas," tells KTLA that Lavie appeared on his show on election night and stole credit cards and cash from the purses of the other female panelists. "She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone's bag," he says. No charges have yet been filed.