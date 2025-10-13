New California Law Eases Homeowner Burden After a Fire

A new law in California will make it easier for homeowners who lost everything in a wildfire to get money from their insurance company. Starting next year, insurers in the state will be required to pay out at least 60% of a homeowner's personal-property coverage, up to $350,000, without demanding a detailed inventory of every item lost, reports the New York Times. Previously, only 30% was automatically advanced, with a cap at $250,000. The law applies to homes declared as a total loss, and it extends from 60 days to 100 days the deadline for policyholders to provide their insurer with proof of loss, per the Mercury News.