Israel Rolls Out Some New Trump Hats

Ahead of President Trump's address in Israel on Monday to herald the Israeli-Hamas peace plan, the Times of Israel reports that the Knesset handed out a little something to remind him of home: Red MAGA-style caps emblazoned with a different, more personalized message, "TRUMP THE PEACE PRESIDENT." Many members of the audience sported the hats, reports the BBC. Though the president entered to a two-minute standing ovation, Sky News notes that not everyone was a fan, with two left-wing Knesset members being hastily removed after heckling Trump.
Also in familiar sightings, the Times of Israel separately reports that Trump pulled out his signature Sharpie to sign the Knesset guest book, with a 13-word message that took an entire page: "This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning," he wrote.