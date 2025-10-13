Israel Rolls Out Some New Trump Hats

Ahead of President Trump's address in Israel on Monday to herald the Israeli-Hamas peace plan, the Times of Israel reports that the Knesset handed out a little something to remind him of home: Red MAGA-style caps emblazoned with a different, more personalized message, "TRUMP THE PEACE PRESIDENT." Many members of the audience sported the hats, reports the BBC. Though the president entered to a two-minute standing ovation, Sky News notes that not everyone was a fan, with two left-wing Knesset members being hastily removed after heckling Trump.