Stephen Colbert Beams Into His Next TV Role

Stephen Colbert is boldly going where he's never gone before, lending his voice to the role of the Digital Dean of Students in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. The Late Show host announced the news this weekend at New York Comic Con, where he appeared virtually because, he joked, "I'm a perfectionist, and I just didn't have enough bunting for my Mugato cosplay." The show, which also debuted its trailer at the panel, will premiere its first two episodes on Jan. 15, with new installments dropping Thursdays and the season finale scheduled for March 12. Interestingly, the series will air on Paramount+—meaning Colbert won't be moving too far away from Paramount-owned CBS after the network's controversial cancellation of his late night show, Deadline reports.