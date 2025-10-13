Stephen Colbert Beams Into His Next TV Role

Stephen Colbert is boldly going where he's never gone before, lending his voice to the role of the Digital Dean of Students in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. The Late Show host announced the news this weekend at New York Comic Con, where he appeared virtually because, he joked, "I'm a perfectionist, and I just didn't have enough bunting for my Mugato cosplay." The show, which also debuted its trailer at the panel, will premiere its first two episodes on Jan. 15, with new installments dropping Thursdays and the season finale scheduled for March 12. Interestingly, the series will air on Paramount+—meaning Colbert won't be moving too far away from Paramount-owned CBS after the network's controversial cancellation of his late night show, Deadline reports.
Colbert, known for his longtime fandom of the sci-fi franchise, told fans he's "thrilled to join this universe that I've loved for so long"—and added that he's especially happy to avoid the long hours of hair and makeup his castmates will endure. Starfleet Academy introduces a new lineup of hopeful cadets, and features actors including Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, and Paul Giamatti, with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serving as co-showrunners. The series will focus on these recruits as they work to become Starfleet officers, navigating friendships, rivalries, first loves, and a looming threat to both the Academy and the Federation. Colbert also recently appeared in a cameo as "a parody of himself" on the CBS comedy-drama Elsbeth Sunday night, TV Insider reports. The role was filmed before the network announced his talk show's cancellation.