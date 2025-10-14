Amazon Is Looking to Hire 250K Workers for Holidays

Amazon is once again beefing up its holiday workforce. The company announced plans on Monday to hire 250,000 workers for the upcoming rush, reports CBS News. This is the third consecutive year Amazon has added at least a quarter-million part-time and full-time employees to handle the surge in online shopping from October through December. The company said its seasonal positions pay an average of over $19 per hour, while regular full- and part-time workers earn about $23 per hour, plus benefits. The new jobs include a mix of warehouse and delivery positions, per Cox Media Group, with listings posted here.