Philly Insists Woman Stabbed 23 Times Killed Herself

Philadelphia officials have reaffirmed the suicide ruling in the controversial 2011 death of Ellen Greenberg, despite a new review uncovering three additional stab wounds and 20 more bruises than originally documented. Chief Medical Examiner Lindsay Simon's court-ordered review, prompted by a settlement with Greenberg's parents, brings the total to 23 stab wounds and 31 bruises. Simon concluded in her 32-page report that the evidence still points to suicide, citing Greenberg's anxiety over her job as a first-grade teacher and recent changes in medication that may have given her "an increase in energy to act on her anxious thoughts."

Simon's review weighed seven forensic reports, reports the Inquirer: five pointed to homicide or at least questioned suicide, one was inconclusive but said Greenberg's body was moved, and only the city's own expert supported the suicide finding. The review did not address the revised opinion of the original autopsy pathologist, Marlon Osbourne, who now believes the manner of death should be changed from suicide, though Fox 29 reports Simon reviewed the Medical Examiner's case file records, the Philadelphia police file on the case, and transcripts of depositions—including one given by Osbourne.

Greenberg, 27, was found dead in her apartment with a knife lodged in her chest. Her fiancé told police the apartment was locked from the inside. Though Greenberg's death was initially ruled a homicide, the ruling was later changed to suicide without explanation to the family. The case has been the subject of a pair of lawsuits by Greenberg's parents, who allege the investigation was mishandled and amounted to a cover-up. As part of their February settlement with the city, the Greenbergs agreed to drop their suits in exchange for Simon's review, a $650,000 payment, and a promise not to sue again.

story continues below

Simon cited the lack of defensive wounds, no evidence of forced entry, and no reports of abuse as supporting suicide. She also noted Greenberg's fiance's DNA was not detected on the knife, reports 6abc, and that surveillance video and keycard swipes indicates he was at the gym at the time of her death as he has maintained. She also argued 11 of the wounds were so "small and shallow" they are "consistent with 'hesitation wounds' from self-infliction" and that Greenberg's bruises were consistent with her daily activities as a teacher. The Greenbergs and their attorney dispute these findings and say they will continue their fight, though their next steps remain unclear.