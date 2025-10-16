Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Revealed

Diane Keaton's family reveals in a statement to People that the Oscar-winning actress died of pneumonia. They expressed deep gratitude for the "extraordinary messages of love and support" received after the 79-year-old died in California on Oct. 11, and suggested ideas for anyone wanting to honor her memory: "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her." According to a source who spoke to People earlier, Keaton's death "was so unexpected" and only her closest relatives were with her in her last months as her health "declined very suddenly."

The source said "even longtime friends weren't fully aware of what was happening." But one friend previously told People she saw Keaton a few weeks before her death and was surprised at how much weight the actress had lost; prior to their meeting, the friend says Keaton had spent months in Palm Springs after her home was damaged in the Los Angeles wildfires at the beginning of 2024. Keaton was a mother to two adopted children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, and often spoke about her decision to remain single, describing herself as an "oddball" and expressing no regrets about never marrying. (She did, however, have several high-profile relationships.) The New York Post reports Keaton hadn't been seen publicly in six months, and last posted to Instagram in April.

Keaton, born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, became a household name in the 1970s with iconic roles in the Godfather films and her collaborations with Woody Allen, notably winning the Best Actress Oscar for Annie Hall in 1977. Her filmography spans decades and includes favorites like The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, and the Book Club franchise. She also directed, with credits including the documentary Heaven and an episode of Twin Peaks.