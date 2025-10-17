Father Admits Killing Missing Infant

The mystery of what happened to a missing California infant is finally over: The father of Emmanuel Haro pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering his 7-month-old son, reports the Los Angeles Times . Jake Haro, 32, admitted to charges including child assault leading to death and filing a false police report, per ABC News , which notes that Haro cried as he entered his plea. His wife, Rebecca Haro, 41, maintained her not-guilty plea to an amended complaint, the details of which have not been disclosed. Her preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3—the same day Jake is scheduled to be sentenced. He faces up to 25 years, per KTLA .

The case began when Emmanuel's mother reported an alleged abduction outside a Yucaipa retail store on Aug. 14, telling authorities she was attacked and knocked unconscious while changing her son's diaper. Investigators found inconsistencies in her account, and both parents were arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 22. Authorities have not confirmed whether Emmanuel's remains have been found, but in August said they had "a pretty strong indication" of the location and believe the infant was subjected to prolonged abuse.

Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin described Jake Haro as an "experienced child abuser," referencing a 2018 case in which Haro received probation instead of prison for abusing another child he had with his ex-wife. That child is now bedridden as a result of the abuse, said Hestrin. "If that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today."