Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Dies at Age 29

Daniel Naroditsky, a celebrated chess grandmaster and prominent figure in the chess world, has died at the age of 29, according to a statement from the Charlotte Chess Center. The center, speaking on behalf of Naroditsky's family, described his death as "unexpected" and asked for privacy as they mourn the loss, USA Today reports. Naroditsky, who achieved grandmaster status at age 18, was 17th in the US at his last rating, and among the top 150 in the world.

Naroditsky, originally from California, earned recognition early in his career by winning the gold medal in the Under-12 Open section at the 2007 FIDE World Youth Championships and then, at age 17, he won the 2013 US Junior Championship. He went on to compete in five US Championships and was known for his skill in blitz chess, where he ranked among the world's best. Blitz chess, a type of speed chess, involves particular time rules. This year's US Chess Championship started with a minute of silence Monday to honor Naroditsky, Chess.com reports.

Naroditsky's contributions to chess extended beyond his competitive achievements. He authored two books—Mastering Positional Chess at age 14 and Mastering Complex Endgames two years later. He wrote regularly for Chess Life magazine from 2014 to 2020 and also contributed columns about chess to the New York Times. His passion for teaching brought him a large online following, with popular streams on Twitch and YouTube. From 2020 to 2025, he served as Grandmaster-in-Residence at the Charlotte Chess Center.

story continues below

"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world," the center's statement says. "He was also a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many." In a statement to Chess.com, the site's chief chess officer adds, "Danya was more than an amazing, inspirational face of our game, he was a friend and brother. The news is devastating for the chess world and all who knew him. It's impossible to put words to this kind of loss."