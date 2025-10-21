Secret Service Spent Millions on Charlie Kirk Memorial

The Secret Service spent more than $2.6 million to secure the perimeter for the memorial of Charlie Kirk in Arizona last month, according to newly obtained documents. The funds were paid to ARCUS Group, a security company specializing in event management and disaster relief. The agency's decision to bring in ARCUS came less than two weeks after Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event in Utah. Heightened security was considered necessary not only due to the recent violence but also because the memorial drew a roster of high-profile attendees, reports TMZ, which obtained the documents.
Among those present were President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., billionaire Elon Musk, and Kirk's widow, Erika. In the end, the agency's efforts ensured that the memorial proceeded without incident, though not without a significant price tag for taxpayers. Additionally, the city of Glendale spent nearly $500,000 on public safety and operations, including police resources and fire and ambulance services, for the memorial at State Farm Stadium, per KJZZ. Deputy City Manager Rick St. John said the city would be reimbursed by two companies, including the one that owns the stadium, but that hasn't happened yet, per the Arizona Republic.