Secret Service Spent Millions on Charlie Kirk Memorial

The Secret Service spent more than $2.6 million to secure the perimeter for the memorial of Charlie Kirk in Arizona last month, according to newly obtained documents. The funds were paid to ARCUS Group, a security company specializing in event management and disaster relief. The agency's decision to bring in ARCUS came less than two weeks after Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event in Utah. Heightened security was considered necessary not only due to the recent violence but also because the memorial drew a roster of high-profile attendees, reports TMZ, which obtained the documents.