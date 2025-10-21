Eric Dane Brings ALS Struggle to the Screen

Actor Eric Dane is taking inspiration from his real life into his new role as a firefighter diagnosed with ALS on NBC's Brilliant Minds. The upcoming guest star role echoes Dane's own recent diagnosis with the neurodegenerative disease. The episode, set to air Nov. 24, sees the Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy actor portraying a firefighter grappling with how to share his condition with his family, per the Hollywood Reporter. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, progressively destroys nerve cells, eventually leading to paralysis. Dane, who went public with his diagnosis earlier this year, has recently begun using a wheelchair and missed a Grey's Anatomy reunion at the Emmys after a fall that led to hospitalization, Variety reports. He's said he wants to continue working and is now filming Euphoria's third season.