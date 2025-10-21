All but 2 Major Universities Reject Trump's Funding Offer

Seven of the nine universities approached by the Trump administration for a new federal funding plan have declined the offer, with an eighth expressing reservations, the New York Times reports. The plan would provide preferential funding to schools that align with the administration's priorities, including agreeing that "academic freedom is not absolute" and pledging to eliminate campus units deemed hostile to conservative ideas.

The only institution suggesting it might sign on quickly is the University of Texas. On Monday—the initial deadline given by the Trump administration to sign on to the compact—the University of Arizona joined Brown, Dartmouth, MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, USC, and the University of Virginia in rejecting the proposal. Vanderbilt University didn't take a clear position but indicated it had concerns about the plan. Some of the universities still mulling the proposal jumped on a call Friday with the White House, which Education Secretary Linda McMahon called "an important step toward defining a shared vision," per the AP.

University presidents and chancellors cite the importance of academic freedom, merit-based funding, and institutional independence as reasons for their opposition. University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella said such principles "must be preserved," though he acknowledged some White House ideas merited discussion. Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier echoed the need to safeguard academic freedom and merit-based research awards, calling these values essential to universities' contributions to society. He said the school would provide more feedback to the government. Meanwhile, a White House official tells Reuters that schools other than the initial nine can also sign on to the plan.