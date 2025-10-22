Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital From NYC Apartment

Veteran broadcaster Bryant Gumbel was hospitalized in New York City after a medical emergency at his Manhattan home, reports TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that first responders showed up at the 77-year-old's apartment on Monday night, transported him out on a gurney, and took him to a nearby medical center. He remained at the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, but the nature of his emergency hasn't been disclosed. A relative described Gumbel's condition as "OK," but didn't provide further details. There's been no official statement from reps for Gumbel, a former smoker who battled lung cancer in 2009, per the New York Post.