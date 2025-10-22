Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital From NYC Apartment

Former Today show co-host is under care in New York; family says he's 'OK' after medical emergency
Posted Oct 22, 2025 10:00 AM CDT
Bryant Gumbel Rushed to NYC Hospital for Medical Emergency
Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel is seen in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 8, 2015.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Veteran broadcaster Bryant Gumbel was hospitalized in New York City after a medical emergency at his Manhattan home, reports TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that first responders showed up at the 77-year-old's apartment on Monday night, transported him out on a gurney, and took him to a nearby medical center. He remained at the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, but the nature of his emergency hasn't been disclosed. A relative described Gumbel's condition as "OK," but didn't provide further details. There's been no official statement from reps for Gumbel, a former smoker who battled lung cancer in 2009, per the New York Post.

Gumbel is best known for his 15-year run as co-host of NBC's Today show, where he shared the anchor desk with Jane Pauley and, later, Katie Couric. He also carved out a reputation in sports journalism, including as the longtime host of HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, an acclaimed investigative series. The medical incident comes nearly a year after the death of his older brother, Greg Gumbel, himself a noted sportscaster, who died at age 78.

