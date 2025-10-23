The Bon Jovi Boys Are Back on Tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road again, with the band announcing a major tour across the US and Europe, including high-profile stops at Madison Square Garden and London's Wembley Stadium. The Forever Tour, produced by Live Nation, begins in July 2026 with four shows at MSG, then heads to the UK and Ireland for Bon Jovi's first performances there since 2019, reports Variety . The tour marks a significant comeback as frontman Jon Bon Jovi returns to regular live performances after undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022. The AP notes that the band's last full concert was that year in Nashville.

Per USA Today, the band's leader had indicated last year that no tour would be in the cards unless he was completely up for it. "I'm very capable of singing again, but the bar needs to be 2 1/2 hours, four nights a week before I'll consider touring," he said in April 2024. "If there is any uncertainty with the instrument, truthfully, I'm not going to do it." In a new statement, the singer highlighted his gratitude to fans and bandmates for their patience during his recovery, adding, "I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience—I get to stand in the WE of our concerts."