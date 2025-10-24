Poll: Key Constituency Has Soured on Trump

President Trump's favorability has fallen among Hispanic adults since the beginning of the year, a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows, a potential warning sign from a key constituency that helped secure his victory in 2024.
- The October survey found that 25% of Hispanic adults have a "somewhat" or "very" favorable view of Trump, down from 44% in an AP-NORC poll conducted just before the Republican took office in January. The percentage of Hispanic adults who say the country is going in the wrong direction has also increased from 63% in March to 73% now.