Poll: Key Constituency Has Soured on Trump

His approval rating with Hispanic adults has slipped from 41% to 27% since March
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 24, 2025 9:05 AM CDT
Poll: Hispanic Voters Have Soured on Trump
President Trump answers questions from reporters during a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump's favorability has fallen among Hispanic adults since the beginning of the year, a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows, a potential warning sign from a key constituency that helped secure his victory in 2024.

  • The October survey found that 25% of Hispanic adults have a "somewhat" or "very" favorable view of Trump, down from 44% in an AP-NORC poll conducted just before the Republican took office in January. The percentage of Hispanic adults who say the country is going in the wrong direction has also increased from 63% in March to 73% now.

  • The shift could spell trouble for Republicans looking to cement support with this group in future elections. Many Hispanic voters were motivated by economic concerns in last year's election, and the new poll shows that despite Trump's promises of economic revitalization, Hispanic adults continue to feel higher financial stress than Americans overall. Hispanic voters made up 10% of the electorate in 2024, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of interviews with registered voters, and the number of eligible Hispanic voters has been growing rapidly in recent decades.
  • Hispanic voters shifted toward Trump in the last election, though a majority still backed Kamala Harris: 43% of Hispanic voters nationally voted for Trump, according to AP VoteCast, up from 35% in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
  • But the poll found that Hispanic adults are now less likely to approve of Trump's handling of the economy and immigration—two issues that were major strengths for him in last year's election—and their views of his overall performance have slipped as well. In March, 41% of Hispanic adults approved of Trump's job performance, but now that has fallen to 27%.

  • Alejandro Ochoa, a 30-year-old warehouse worker in California, identifies as a Republican and voted for Trump last year, but he's now unhappy with the president. He criticized some of Trump's budget cuts, adding that the cost of groceries is too high and buying a home is still unattainable for him. "He was kind of relying on essentially the nostalgia of, 'Hey, remember, before COVID? Things weren't as expensive,'" Ochoa said. "But now it's like, OK, you're in office. I'm still getting done dirty at the grocery store. ... I'm trying to cut corners where I can, but that bill is still insanely expensive."
  • Views of Trump have soured even among Hispanic Republicans. In the latest poll, 66% of Hispanic Republicans said they have a "very" or "somewhat" favorable view of Trump. That's down from an AP-NORC poll in September 2024, when 83% of Hispanic Republicans viewed him at least "somewhat" favorably. White Republicans, by contrast, did not change their opinion of Trump over the same period.

