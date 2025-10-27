Mom May Have Used Wig to Alter Missing Girl's Appearance

California authorities are intensifying their search for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard , now focusing on a road trip her mother took earlier this month. Investigators suspect Ashlee Buzzard may have tried to disguise Melodee at a car rental agency ahead of that trip. Surveillance footage from Oct. 7 shows Melodee in a gray hooded sweatshirt, with the hood pulled up over what appears to be a wig, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. She was seen with dark, straight hair, which authorities say is notably different from her natural, curly hair, per NBC News . Authorities say her mother often wears wigs.

Ashlee Buzzard rented a white Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101 and traveled from Lompoc, California, to Nebraska, with a return leg through Kansas, per the Los Angeles Times. When she returned home on Oct. 10, Melodee was not in the car, authorities say. "Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now," the sheriff's office said.

It wasn't until Oct. 14 that a school administrator reported Melodee's prolonged absence. Sheriff's deputies made contact with Ashlee Buzzard at her home, but Melodee was nowhere to be found. Authorities say the mother has not provided a credible explanation for her daughter's whereabouts and is not cooperating with the investigation. Melodee's father died when she was a baby, Buzzard's half-sister, Corinna Meza, tells KSBY, adding, "We're all looking for answers." The father's family previously said it had been years since they'd seen Melodee, described as 4-foot-6, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.