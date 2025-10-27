Veteran anchor John Dickerson is leaving CBS News at the end of the year, a move that comes as new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss considers a broad overhaul of the entire operation. Dickerson joined CBS in 2009 and has held nearly every major role in the news division, reports Deadline . Among other things, Dickerson has been co-anchor of the CBS Evening News this year and has anchored both Face the Nation and CBS This Morning.

"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me—the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history," he wrote on social media. "I will miss you," he added to colleagues. Dickerson, whose mother, Nancy Dickerson, was CBS' first female correspondent, did not elaborate on his next move. The New York Times sees his departure as "the first sign of what is expected to be a major shake-up at the network."

Weiss—a center-right opinion writer and founder of the Free Press media outlet—is taking charge of the news division following Skydance's acquisition of Paramount Global, and she is widely expected to "force a shift rightward," as Deadline puts it. On that front, Dickerson drew attention recently for publicly questioning CBS's decision to settle a $16 million lawsuit filed by President Trump, asking on air whether the network could still be trusted to hold power accountable after such a payout.