The Best Places to Get Your Spook On

Halloween is America's third favorite holiday after Christmas and Thanksgiving, and no wonder: It's hard to not have fun getting dressed up and eating tons of candy, no matter where you are. But location does matter, according to WalletHub. It ranks the best US cities to celebrate the spooky holiday based on safety for trick-or-treaters (walkability, crime), optimal weather (average temperature, predicted precipitation), and the fun activities on offer (haunted houses and pumpkin patches per capita, for example). The top 10: