Halloween

The Best Places to Get Your Spook On

A chill in the air won't kill the party in NYC
Posted Oct 27, 2025 2:03 PM CDT
The Best Places to Celebrate Halloween
Revelers march and interact with the crowd during the 51st Annual NYC Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York.   (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Halloween is America's third favorite holiday after Christmas and Thanksgiving, and no wonder: It's hard to not have fun getting dressed up and eating tons of candy, no matter where you are. But location does matter, according to WalletHub. It ranks the best US cities to celebrate the spooky holiday based on safety for trick-or-treaters (walkability, crime), optimal weather (average temperature, predicted precipitation), and the fun activities on offer (haunted houses and pumpkin patches per capita, for example). The top 10:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Jersey City, New Jersey
  3. Los Angeles, California
  4. Chicago, Illinois
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. Miami, Florida
  7. Anaheim, California
  8. Boston, Massachusetts
  9. Gilbert, Arizona
  10. Newark, New Jersey
Click for the full list, or check out the safest US cities overall.

