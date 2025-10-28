Trump Praises Ultraconservative Japan PM

President Trump began one of his busiest days of his Asia trip on Tuesday by warmly greeting Japan's new, ultraconservative prime minister , with plans to later speak to US troops aboard an aircraft carrier and mingle with business leaders, the AP reports. Although Trump is visiting one of America's most steadfast allies in Asia, there's no shortage of uncertainty while he's there. Sanae Takaichi, who became the country's first female prime minister only days ago, must solidify her relationship with Trump while defending her country's economic interests. Trump is trying to nail down $550 billion in Japanese investment as part of a trade agreement.

As Trump and Takaichi met on Tuesday, they shook hands and he paid her a compliment: "That's a very strong handshake." Takaichi used her early remarks to mention former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, her archconservative mentor who forged a strong bond with Trump during his first term through their shared interest of golf. "As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Abe often told me about your dynamic diplomacy," she said. Trump called her role as Japan's first woman prime minister as a "big deal," putting an emphasis on the US commitment to Japan. While the president in the past has publicly scolded his foreign counterparts, he had nothing but praise for Takaichi. "Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there," Trump said. "We are an ally at the strongest level."

Both leaders signed the implementation of an agreement for the "golden age" of their nations' alliance. When the document was held up after signing, it ran to less than one page and reaffirmed the earlier framework by which the US would tax goods imported from Japan at 15% and the creation of a $550 billion fund for Japan to invest in the US. Trump and Takaichi then signed a second agreement, this one laying out a US-Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths. That agreement suggested that some of the investment dollars would go to the development of rare earths needed for advanced technologies. (More on Trump's trip here.)