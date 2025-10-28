Game 3 Tied for Longest in World Series History

It finally ends after 18 innings, more than 7 hours, with a Dodger win
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 28, 2025 1:54 AM CDT
Game 3 Tied for Longest in World Series History
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Shohei Ohtani homered twice and tied a 119-year-old major league record with four extra-base hits in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, putting on yet another historic postseason show at Dodger Stadium. The game itself was also historic—it was tied with four other games as the longest in Major League Baseball postseason history at 18 innings, per MLB.com—and also tied with one other game for the longest World Series game ever, per Heavy.com. The Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 after a more than 7-hour-long game that finally ended with a walk-off homer by Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the 18th, the Los Angeles Times reports. More:

  • Ohtani led off the bottom of the first inning with a ground-rule double to right field, the AP reports. He followed with a solo homer to right in the third inning off Toronto starter Max Scherzer and added an RBI double in the fifth off reliever Mason Fluharty during a tying rally for Los Angeles.
  • Ohtani then hit a tying solo homer off Seranthony Domínguez with one out in the seventh. It was his sixth homer in the Dodgers' last four games, and he tied Corey Seager's eight homers in 2020 for the most by a Dodgers player in a single postseason.

  • The Blue Jays had seen enough of Ohtani by the ninth: Manager John Schneider intentionally walked him in the ninth, 11th, 13th, and 15th innings—and the gambit worked each time, with Ohtani's teammates unable to get him home. With a man on first, the Blue Jays pitched to Ohtani in the 17th—but just barely, with Brendon Little throwing four pitches comfortably outside the zone. Ohtani became the first player in major league history to reach base nine times in one postseason game.
  • After becoming the first player in MLB history with three multihomer games in one postseason, Ohtani is two shy of Randy Arozarena's record for homers in a postseason.
  • Only one other player in baseball history got four extra-base hits in a World Series game: Frank Isbell had four doubles for the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 in 1906 against the Chicago Cubs. Ohtani also became the first hitter to have multiple games with at least 12 total bases in a single postseason. The only other player to have two such postseason games in his career was Babe Ruth.

  • Ohtani will make his first World Series start on the mound when he pitches for the Dodgers in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Read These Next
Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X