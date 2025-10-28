Texas Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Tylenol Autism Warning

In an unprecedented move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, alleging the company failed to inform consumers about potential risks of taking Tylenol during pregnancy. This is the first time a state government has brought such a case, following recent federal guidance that cautions pregnant women against using acetaminophen due to possible links to autism, per the Texas Tribune . The new guidance, announced by President Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has sparked debate among medical professionals and left many expectant mothers uncertain about how to safely manage pain.

The scientific evidence on whether Tylenol causes autism is mixed. Some research suggests a possible connection, while other large studies have found no causal link, especially when comparing siblings with different exposure to the drug. Major medical organizations have criticized the warnings as too broad, emphasizing that untreated pain and fever in pregnancy can be more dangerous than the theoretical risk from acetaminophen.

Despite the uncertainty, lawsuits from individuals claiming harm from prenatal Tylenol use have been mounting and are now consolidated in federal court. Paxton's lawsuit, supported by attorney Ashley Keller, accuses Johnson & Johnson and its spin-off Kenvue—which has sold the drug since 2023, per the New York Times—of ignoring and concealing scientific evidence, alleging Kenvue was created to shield assets from liability. The Times notes that the suit doesn't provide evidence to back up that latter claim.

The case is being pursued under Texas consumer protection laws, which require a different standard of proof than personal injury claims. Kenvue maintains that "independent, sound science" shows no link between Tylenol and autism and warns that the lawsuit could lead to confusion and health risks for pregnant women. Meanwhile, Paxton, who's running for a seat in the US Senate, frames the lawsuit as part of a broader effort to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable.