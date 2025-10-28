Sports | World Series 4 Takeaways From an Epic World Series Game Including one of the more bizarre outs you'll ever see By John Johnson Posted Oct 28, 2025 8:30 AM CDT Copied Shohei Ohtani celebrates the Los Angeles Dodgers' win against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 18th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) See 1 more photo Eighteen innings. Eleven runs. A walk-off home run to win it. Game 3 of the World Series Monday night—in which the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5—had pretty much everything. "It was one of the best games I've ever seen," writes Chris Branch at the Athletic. Some reasons why: Freddie, again: The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman won it in the bottom of the 18th with a solo home run. A year ago, he hit the first-ever walk-off grand slam in World Series history, notes NBC News. Ohtani: The two-way superstar followed up his game for the ages in the previous series by hitting two home runs and two doubles in the early part of the game. At that point, the Blue Jays' pitchers walked him five times, four of them intentionally. That means Ohtani reached base nine times for a postseason record, per Yahoo Sports. All that, and he will be the Dodgers' starting pitcher Tuesday night. The big question is whether the long and busy night will affect him. Confusing out: The Blue Jays lost a potential run in the second inning on a bizarre play in which Bo Bichette was thrown out while standing still on the base path. He'd been on first base and thought, along with seemingly everyone, that ball four had been called on a high pitch to his teammate at the plate, per the Toronto Sun. A somewhat late strike call by the ump surprised all. See it here. As MLB.com points out, Bichette would be the first of six players to be thrown out on the base paths during the game. Clutch: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the 12th. The 18-year veteran got Nathan Lukes to ground out in what MLB.com calls the "biggest out of the night." Kershaw plans to retire after the season. "If that was the last time he takes a big league mound—what a way to go out." Read These Next Trump has been talking about a White House ballroom for 15 years. Within half hour, Navy fighter jet and copter both go into the sea. After his grandma's fall, teen creates a winning solution. Study sheds light on what killed half of Napoleon's grand army. See 1 more photo Report an error