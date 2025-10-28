Johnson: Trump Is Trolling Foes With Talk of Third Term

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday poured cold water on talk of a potential third term for President Trump. Johnson said he has discussed the idea directly with Trump and doesn't see a realistic way forward, reports the Hill . "There's the 22nd Amendment," Johnson told reporters, referring to the constitutional limit of two terms for presidents. "It's been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I've talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution."

The idea of a Trump third term gained new traction last week after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon insisted a plan was in the works. But "I don't see a way to amend the Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that, as you all know, to allow all the states to ratify ... what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve," said Johnson, per Reuters. "I don't see the path for that."

Trump himself addressed the chatter on Monday, saying he would "love" to serve again and adding that he hasn't given serious thought to a legal challenge. Johnson suggested the president is merely having a "good time" trolling Democrats, "whose hair is on fire at the very prospect," per USA Today. Still, analysts see a political advantage for Trump in keeping the idea in play—though one suggests it could all backfire on the GOP.