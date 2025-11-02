World | London 2 Arrested, 11 Wounded in Stabbings on UK Train Police are not calling it a terrorist act By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 2, 2025 6:29 AM CST Copied Belongings of escaping passengers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the train station after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train in Huntingdon, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) See 4 more photos A mass stabbing on a London-bound train Saturday left 11 people wounded, two of whom have life-threatening injuries. Police arrested two men but are still unraveling what happened. The details: The stabbings took place as the train rolled through Cambridgeshire, England, about an hour into its two-hour journey, reports the New York Times and the AP. The train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, about 80 miles north of London, where passengers poured out and police boarded about 7:45pm local time. "At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident," said British transit police chief John Loveless. The two men arrested are ages 32 and 35, and both are British nationals. The older suspect is of Caribbean descent. Police have released few additional details about them. Passenger Olly Foster tells the BBC he heard people shouting, "Run, run, there's a guy literally stabbing everyone." He thought it might have been a Halloween prank, but then noticed that his hand was covered in blood after he had placed it on a seat as people rushed past. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it an "appalling incident" and "deeply concerning," per Reuters, while King Charles said he was "truly appalled and shocked." Read These Next Vance defends comments on his wife's faith. Poll reveals what we really think about DST. Another part of the White House just got a big makeover. Suit claims 'inhumane' conditions at ICE site near Chicago. See 4 more photos Report an error