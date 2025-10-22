NFL Won't Reconsider Bad Bunny Decision

The NFL is not considering dropping Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime headline performer, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday, reaffirming a decision to put the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist on the league's biggest stage that led to criticism from President Trump and some of his supporters.

Goodell addressed the Bad Bunny controversy at his news conference following the annual fall owners meeting, the AP reports. It is the first time he has commented on the move announced in late September that garnered worldwide attention, including an increase in streams of Bad Bunny's music, along with backlash.

Goodell explaining that the decision was made because of Bad Bunny's immense popularity. "He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," the commissioner said. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value."