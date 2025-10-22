Entertainment | Bad Bunny NFL Won't Reconsider Bad Bunny Decision Super Bowl halftime show choice was 'carefully thought through,' commissioner says By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Oct 22, 2025 2:05 PM CDT Copied Bad Bunny, center, watches play between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) See 3 more photos The NFL is not considering dropping Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime headline performer, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday, reaffirming a decision to put the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist on the league's biggest stage that led to criticism from President Trump and some of his supporters. Goodell addressed the Bad Bunny controversy at his news conference following the annual fall owners meeting, the AP reports. It is the first time he has commented on the move announced in late September that garnered worldwide attention, including an increase in streams of Bad Bunny's music, along with backlash. Goodell explaining that the decision was made because of Bad Bunny's immense popularity. "He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," the commissioner said. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value." "It's carefully thought through," Goodell said. "I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism. It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching." The 31-year-old, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been vocal in his opposition to Trump and his policies. He decided to do a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico, avoiding stops in the mainland US, citing concerns about the mass deportation of Latinos. He performs in Spanish and is expected to do so at the Super Bowl. "We're confident it's going to be a great show," Goodell said. "He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment." The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is unclear if Trump plans to be there, though he has made appearing in person at major sporting events a significant part of his second term in the White House. In an interview on conservative news network Newsmax earlier this month, Trump said he had "never heard of" Bad Bunny. "I don't know who he is," Trump said. "I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous." Days after the decision was announced, officials said ICE would be present at the Super Bowl. Turning Point USA said it would air a rival "All American Halftime Show." Read These Next Trump reportedly wants a $230M payout from the DOJ. Online boo-bears go after the demo firm tearing White House apart. A well-known nutrition influencer died after a home birth. Trump nominee who said he has 'a Nazi streak' withdraws. See 3 more photos Report an error