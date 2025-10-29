Senate Votes to Nullify Trump's Canada Tariffs

The Senate passed legislation Wednesday that would nullify US tariffs on Canada. The move comes just as President Trump is engaged in trade talks in Asia as well as an increasingly bitter trade spat with Canada, one of America's largest economic partners, the AP reports. The 50-46 tally was the latest in a series of votes this week to terminate the national emergencies that Trump has used to impose tariffs.

The Senate passed a similar resolution applying to Brazilian tariffs on Tuesday, and it passed an earlier resolution on Canadian imports in April. The same four Republicans—Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Rand Paul of Kentucky—voted again with all Democrats to approve the Wednesday resolution applying to Canada.