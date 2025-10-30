Southwest's New Snack Plan Raises Allergy Anger

Southwest Airlines is facing criticism after announcing it will serve pistachios in premium seats next year, alarming passengers with tree nut allergies and parents of kids with such allergies. The announcement, made via Instagram in mid-October, drew hundreds of concerned comments, with many questioning why the airline would introduce a common allergen in the confined space of an airplane, per the Washington Post . The FDA places tree nuts among its nine most common food allergens, with pistachios able to spark reactions ranging from mild to moderate irritations like a tingling tongue and hives, to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

The new snack will be offered in 46 extra-legroom seats on Southwest's 175-seat planes. The airline says it tried out more than 50 snack options before settling on pistachios and promises that alternative snacks will be available for those with allergies. However, Southwest hasn't specified any additional safety measures to prevent cross-contact with tree nut residue or other accidental exposure for passengers with serious allergies.

Southwest previously won praise from allergy advocates when it stopped serving peanuts in 2018. Now, some passengers say they'll have to avoid the airline altogether, citing heightened stress and safety concerns. Critics argue that even with precautions, nut residue can spread throughout the cabin, potentially putting vulnerable passengers at risk. While other airlines have taken steps to accommodate travelers with nut allergies—such as removing peanuts or creating buffer zones around affected passengers—none can guarantee a completely allergen-free environment.

Southwest has started stocking EpiPens in its emergency kits, wrapping up the rollout this year. The airline says it will keep monitoring passenger feedback ahead of the pistachio debut on Jan. 27. Allergic Living is already offering its own take, declaring that the airline's snack move "presents a new and avoidable risk" for passengers with allergies. More than 33 million Americans suffer from some form of severe food allergy, according to Food Allergy Research and Education, per the Post.