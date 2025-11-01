Report: Russian Commanders Are Killing Their Own Troops

Independent report from Verstka alleges torture, extortion, internal executions
Posted Nov 1, 2025 11:10 AM CDT
In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, Russian soldiers prepare the 240mm "Tyulpan" mortar to fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location.   (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Some Russian casualties in the country's war against Ukraine are inflicted from within, or so claims a new investigation from the independent Russian outlet Verstka. Its journalists allege that Russian army commanders are executing soldiers who refuse to fight in a practice called "zeroing." Using testimonies from soldiers, relatives, leaked videos, and official complaints, Verstka says it was able to name 101 servicemen responsible for the killings, with at least 150 internal deaths confirmed. Among the report's allegations, per the Guardian:

  • The practices appeared to start within penal units composed of ex-convicts but have since made their way into regular army units. As the Guardian puts it, "The culture of impunity and the influx of former prisoners, the report says, have 'normalized violence.'"
  • Commanders have allegedly tasked "execution shooters" with killing those who refuse to fight or who won't take part in suicide missions where they are instructed to "serve as live bait to draw enemy fire," reports Meduza. In a number of cases, commanders allegedly had drones drop grenades on retreating troops. Those killed are listed as having died at enemy hands.
  • The investigation also documents instances of torture, including soldiers being beaten, thrown in pits, or forced to fight each other to the death.
  • Verstka also alleges instances of financial extortion in which soldiers are forced to pay commanders to avoid suicide missions. Meduza cites one soldier whose commanders instructed him to give up half the payment he received for a combat injury he sustained. He bought a car instead, and they demanded the vehicle. They allegedly killed him when he refused.
  • Most alleged perpetrators are mid-ranking officers with prior military experience, and few have faced any consequences. In terms of that alleged "culture of impunity," a source in the prosecutor's office told the outlet there's an unofficial ban on investigating commanders in combat zones for fear of hampering military progress.

