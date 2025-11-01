Report: Russian Commanders Are Killing Their Own Troops

Some Russian casualties in the country's war against Ukraine are inflicted from within, or so claims a new investigation from the independent Russian outlet Verstka. Its journalists allege that Russian army commanders are executing soldiers who refuse to fight in a practice called "zeroing." Using testimonies from soldiers, relatives, leaked videos, and official complaints, Verstka says it was able to name 101 servicemen responsible for the killings, with at least 150 internal deaths confirmed. Among the report's allegations, per the Guardian: