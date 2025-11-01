Harrison Ford: Trump Among 'Worst Criminals in History'

Harrison Ford isn't holding back when it comes to President Trump's climate policies. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor, who recently had to evacuate his Los Angeles-area home due to wildfires, told the Guardian that Trump's action on climate "scares the s--- out of me" and deemed him "among the worst criminals in history." Ford, 83, didn't mince words, accusing Trump of operating on "whims" rather than on any real policy, and of putting personal profit ahead of the planet.

Ford says Trump knows better but chooses to serve the "status quo" while the world suffers. Ford's comments come as Trump, now in his second term, continues to roll back environmental protections, push for more fossil fuel drilling, and sideline climate science—going so far as to ban government use of terms like "climate change" and "emissions." Trump has also taken aim at international climate efforts, including pulling the US out of the Paris agreement and pressuring allies to buy more American oil and gas.

The actor, an advocate who's stumped for the environment for years, addressed Trump's disdain for renewable energy, joking that the president's real problem with wind turbines is that he hasn't seen a gold one. Despite the dire situation—the Guardian points to deadly heat and disasters like Hurricane Melissa as proof of a worsening crisis—Ford remains hopeful. "He's losing ground because everything he says is a lie," Ford said of Trump, adding that he believes human ingenuity and "political will" can still turn things around.

Ford made his remarks ahead of receiving a conservation leadership award, where he highlighted the need to protect nature and the critical role Indigenous peoples play in preserving forests. "We are teetering on the edge," Ford warned, but he insisted that with enough effort, change is possible. The Hollywood Reporter notes this isn't Ford's first Trump slam: Just days before the 2024 election, he endorsed Kamala Harris and said of Trump: "He spent four years turning us against each other while embracing dictators and tyrants around the world."