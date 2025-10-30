Lawsuit: Grandpa Was 'Boiled Alive' in Hotel Shower

Relatives of a grandfather who died from severe burns suffered in a scalding shower at a San Jose hotel are suing, reports KGO . According to the lawsuit, Terril Johnson, said to be in his 70s, had just arrived at the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites near the San Jose airport last May following a long drive from Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times . He was in town to see his granddaughter graduate from San Jose State University. Relatives say Johnson was found unconscious in the hotel shower by his grandson, his body submerged in water so hot that family members burned themselves attempting to pull him out. Court filings state that Johnson's skin was peeling from his body, and that family members struggled to perform CPR.

According to the complaint, Johnson was "effectively boiled alive," with the water temperature in the shower measured at between 134 and 136 degrees Fahrenheit, well above the 120-degree maximum set by the California Plumbing Code. The Santa Clara County medical examiner determined that Johnson died from burns covering more than a third of his body. The family is suing for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, arguing that the hotel's failure to adhere to basic safety standards led to the tragedy.

The Mercury News notes it's "unclear why Johnson was unable to escape the shower, or whether his [high blood pressure] played a role in his inability to get away from the hot water, or exactly how long he was in the shower before his grandson discovered him." Johnson, a Marine Corps veteran and retired senior technician from Los Angeles' transit authority, had moved to California after growing up in Indiana. He was married to his high school sweetheart for 54 years and had two children and four grandkids. Marriott International didn't immediately comment on the allegations.