Feds Confirm Huge Changes to Refugee System

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a dramatic shakeup of America's refugee system, announcing it will accept just 7,500 refugees in the next fiscal year—a steep drop from an average of 100,000 admitted annually under the Biden administration. The new cap, revealed in Federal Register notices, marks the lowest since the 1970s, when the cap was 17,000 a year, Politico reports. Another major change: priority will go to white South Africans, specifically Afrikaners. "Admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa ... and other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands," one of the two notices states.

The refugee cap for the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, was 125,000. The federal notices didn't give a reason for the dramatic change, saying only that the admission of 7,500 refugees in the new fiscal year is "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," the AP reports. The changes were leaked earlier this month.

The administration is also moving control of refugee resettlement from the State Department to the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services, a major procedural shift. The ORR, which previously focused on shelters for unaccompanied minors and other migrants, will now coordinate with public and private partners to place refugees and manage funding nationwide, Politico reports.