Judge Questions Why SNAP Halt Isn't an Emergency

A federal judge signaled on Thursday that she is learning toward requiring the Trump administration to use emergency reserves to partially fund food assistance for about 42 million Americans, as the government shutdown threatens to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments starting Saturday. District Judge Indira Talwani, presiding over a lawsuit filed by 23 Democratic attorneys general and three governors, questioned the Agriculture Department's refusal to use the contingency fund, the Washington Post reports. "It is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency," Talwani said. The judge said she might issue her ruling later Thursday, per the AP.