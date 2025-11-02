At Least 23 Are Killed in Fire, Blast at Convenience Store

A fire and explosion at a convenience store in northwestern Mexico killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others, state authorities said. The fire occurred Saturday in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state, Gov. Alfonso Durazo said in a video posted on social media. Six people remained hospitalized on Sunday morning, according to the Sonora prosecutor's office. The state attorney general said preliminary investigations showed the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic gases, the AP reports. The loss "has left a deep sadness among all the people of Sonora," Durazo said, per CNN .

Images circulating on social media show a massive fire engulfing the Waldo's store. One video showed a burned man collapsing onto the asphalt a few yards from the store entrance. Prosecutors said they believe the fire originated in a transformer, but the exact cause is under investigation. President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was in touch with the state governor to provide support and instructed the interior secretary to send a team to assist victims' families and the injured. The Waldo's chain said it was collaborating with authorities.