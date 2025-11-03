Jaguars Rookie Shatters NFL Record With 68-Yard Field Goal

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little etched his name in the NFL record books on Sunday, blasting a 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders—the longest in league history, CBS Sports reports. The rookie's kick, which came just before halftime, surpassed the previous record of 66 yards set by Justin Tucker in 2021. Little's record-setting moment drew a swarm of teammates and added another milestone to a career that is just getting started. A sixth-round pick in 2024, Little had struggled from long range this season, making only one of three attempts from beyond 50 yards before Sunday.

The 22-year-old kicker had previously hit a 59-yarder against the Detroit Lions earlier in the year, but this 68-yarder was a step above—especially considering he'd made just 71.4% of his field goal attempts through his first seven games. He did, however, make a 70-yard kick in the preseason—and he also predicted during the preseason that someone would break the record this year, the AP reports. "Me and (holder) Logan (Cooke) kind of had a one-on-one right before the kick, and I said, 'Kick the ball as hard as I can,'" Little told reporters. "Usually when I tell myself that, I find success." He becomes just the third kicker in NFL history to convert from at least 65 yards, joining Tucker and Brandon Aubrey, who has hit from 65 and 64 yards this season but hasn't had a shot at the record.

Matt Prater held the mark with a 64-yarder in 2013, a record that stood for eight years until Little broke it, and Jason Elam and Tom Dempsey were the standard-bearers before him, with Dempsey's famous 63-yarder in 1970 standing for nearly three decades. Interestingly, no playoff field goal has ever reached 60 yards—the postseason record is 58. As for the Super Bowl, Harrison Butker owns that record with a 57-yarder. The Jaguars went on to top the Raiders in overtime Sunday, 30-29.