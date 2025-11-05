Charleston Student Disappears on Halloween

Police in Charleston, South Carolina, are searching for College of Charleston student Owen Tillman Kenney, who disappeared early on Halloween. The 19-year-old was last seen by friends around 2am near campus, according to local authorities, who believe he was alone on the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway just past 3am, reports ABC News . Kenney's last phone signal also pinged from the bridge, per a release from Charleston police. In a Facebook post , Kenney's family says he was just "minutes from his house" when he vanished, per People .

Kenney was reported missing the following day, and his disappearance has prompted a multi-agency investigation, including help from the FBI and New Jersey State Police, per ABC. Initial reports said Kenney was dressed in a green and white Celtics costume for Halloween, but police now say he was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants, and black Nike sneakers with white soles. The search has included an underwater recovery team, K9 units, and drones. Authorities say there's no indication there's any danger to the campus community.

The College of Charleston is offering support to students affected by Kenney's disappearance and says its public safety staff is sharing all relevant information with city police. Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey in 2024. The school is sharing photos of him on social media and urging people to pray for his safe return. Police describe Kenney as a white male, 6-foot-1, about 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police at 843-720-2422 or submit a tip online.