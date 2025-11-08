Heartbreaking Message From an LA Dodgers Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, have shared the heartbreaking news that their first child, a daughter named Sterling Sol Vesia, has died. The couple made the announcement in a joint statement on Instagram , expressing their sorrow while thanking friends, fans, and the Dodgers organization for their support, reports People . Sterling died on Oct. 26, and Vesia, 29, missed the Dodgers' World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and the team's celebrations, with the organization citing a "deeply personal family matter" at the time.

The AP notes that relievers from both the Dodgers and Blue Jays sported Alex Vesia's number, 51, on their caps in support of the pitcher and his family. Blue Jays fans also donated to the SickKids Foundation in Sterling's honor, per the Athletic. "For those guys to do that, it's incredible," Kike Hernandez, who played in the baseball championship for the Dodgers before becoming a free agent, said of the Blue Jays' support. "They're trying to win a World Series, but they understand that ... life is bigger than baseball, and baseball's just a game."

The Vesias' post described the pain of their loss, but they said they were grateful for the time they had with their daughter. They also thanked the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai, and the Blue Jays organization. "It's brought us so much comfort," the couple said of all the messages they received.