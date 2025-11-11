MLB Pitcher Out on Bail Amid Betting Scandal

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz walked out of federal court on Monday after posting a $500,000 bond—his freedom coming with strings attached, including a surrendered passport and restricted travel, as he awaits trial on charges that he and teammate Emmanuel Clase took bribes to fix MLB prop bets, the Guardian reports. Prosecutors say the duo pocketed thousands in payoffs from two gamblers in the Dominican Republic, helping them rack up at least $460,000 in winnings by manipulating pitch speeds and outcomes. Ortiz, 26, was arrested by the FBI at Boston's Logan Airport on Sunday. Clase, 27, is believed to be outside the country. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball said its authorized gaming operators will now cap bets on individual pitches at $200 and ban them from parlays. The new limits have been agreed to by sportsbooks accounting for more than 98% of the US betting market, the AP reports.