MLB Pitcher Out on Bail Amid Betting Scandal

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz walked out of federal court on Monday after posting a $500,000 bond—his freedom coming with strings attached, including a surrendered passport and restricted travel, as he awaits trial on charges that he and teammate Emmanuel Clase took bribes to fix MLB prop bets, the Guardian reports. Prosecutors say the duo pocketed thousands in payoffs from two gamblers in the Dominican Republic, helping them rack up at least $460,000 in winnings by manipulating pitch speeds and outcomes. Ortiz, 26, was arrested by the FBI at Boston's Logan Airport on Sunday. Clase, 27, is believed to be outside the country. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball said its authorized gaming operators will now cap bets on individual pitches at $200 and ban them from parlays. The new limits have been agreed to by sportsbooks accounting for more than 98% of the US betting market, the AP reports.
Ortiz and Clase, both on paid leave since July when MLB opened a probe, face charges including wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, with potential sentences of up to 20 years. Prosecutors allege Ortiz joined the scheme in June, rigging pitches in games against the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals. In one cited incident, Clase allegedly tipped off a bettor before a game, leading to an $11,000 win on a single pitch. Ortiz's lawyer insists the payments were for legal activities and that his client "has never, and would never, improperly influence a game." MLB and the Guardians say they're cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations. The case marks the latest in a string of gambling-related scandals hitting pro sports, following a recent NBA sweep that led to more than 30 arrests, including high-profile basketball figures.