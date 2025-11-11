Oscar-Nominated Actor Worked With Streisand, Newman, Redford

Sally Kirkland, a one-time model who became a regular on stage, film, and TV, best known for sharing the screen with Paul Newman and Robert Redford in The Sting and her Oscar-nominated title role in the 1987 movie Anna, has died. She was 84, reports the AP . Her representative, Michael Greene, said Kirkland died Tuesday morning at a Palm Springs hospice. Friends established a GoFundMe account this fall for her medical care, noting that Kirkland had fractured four bones in her neck, right wrist, and left hip. While recovering, she also developed infections, requiring hospitalization and rehab.

Kirkland acted in such films as The Way We Were with Barbra Streisand, Revenge with Kevin Costner, Cold Feet with Keith Carradine and Tom Waits, Ron Howard's EDtv, Oliver Stone's JFK, High Stakes with Kathy Bates, Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey, and the 1991 TV movie The Haunted, about a family dealing with paranormal activity.

Kirkland also had a cameo in Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles. Her biggest role was in 1987's Anna as a fading Czech movie star remaking her life in the United States and mentoring a younger actor, played by Paulina Porizkova. Kirkland won a Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination that year, along with Cher in Moonstruck (the ultimate winner), Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction, Holly Hunter in Broadcast News, and Meryl Streep in Ironweed.